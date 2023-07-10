Man jailed after threats to stab bus inspector

Gurinter Dhanjal will spend 12 months in prison after he threatened to stab a National Express West Midlands bus revenue inspector. Photo: West Midlands Police

Gurinter Dhanjal, from Hawkshurt Road in Maypole, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, July 7 after he made the threat when the inspector was dealing with an incident on a bus in Smallbrook Queensway on June 8.

Dhanjal approached the inspector, who was speaking to a member of the public, and threatened that he was going to ‘smash a hammer in his head’.

He then took a six-inch bladed knife out of a bag he was carrying before boarding a bus and, when challenged by the inspector, said ‘I’m going to stab you to death’.

Dhanjal left the bus and approached other members of National Express staff telling them that he was going to find out where the inspector lived and stab him.

Police arrived at this point and Dhanjal was arrested.

Dhanjal, who has 28 previous convictions for 68 offences, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour and possession of the knife.

The court heard that the offences were aggravated as he was in breach of two existing community orders.

The judge, Recorder Mills, also imposed a Serious Violence Protection Order (SVPO) on Dhanjal.

The order, which lasts for two years from his release from prison, means that Dhanjal will have to register his address with police and that police officers can search him at any time in a public place to ensure he is not carrying a weapon.

Mark Heffernan, UK operations and safety director for National Express, said: “As part of the Safer Travel Partnership National Express West Midlands works very closely with the Safer Travel policing team to tackle any form of crime and anti-social behaviour on the bus network.

“Hundreds of thousands of journeys are made safely on our buses every single day and we will not tolerate anybody who does not respect the right that everybody has to work and travel safely, without fear of assault or intimidation.