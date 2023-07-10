Man in 30s tragically killed after collision between car and bus near Birmingham Airport

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished: Comments

A man in his 30s has been killed after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a bus near Birmingham Airport.

The 30-year-old man was killed in a collision near Birmingham Airport on Monday. Photo: Google.
The 30-year-old man was killed in a collision near Birmingham Airport on Monday. Photo: Google.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Airport Way shortly before 1pm on Monday.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man who was driving an Audi was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported with specially trained officers as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are appealing for witnesses and in particular for people with dash cam footage to please contact us.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and we are doing all we can to support them at this very difficult time."

Witnesses or people with information should contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2311 of 10 July.

You can also email detectives direct at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News