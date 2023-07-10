Man in 30s tragically killed after collision between car and bus near Birmingham Airport

The 30-year-old man was killed in a collision near Birmingham Airport on Monday. Photo: Google.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Airport Way shortly before 1pm on Monday.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man who was driving an Audi was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported with specially trained officers as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are appealing for witnesses and in particular for people with dash cam footage to please contact us.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and we are doing all we can to support them at this very difficult time."

Witnesses or people with information should contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2311 of 10 July.