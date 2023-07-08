West Midlands Police teams raid two suspected car chop shops, find stolen parts

A stockpile of car parts in a chop shop

On Friday officers from the Birmingham local policing area including the Vehicle Crime, Prisoner Handling, Priorities and OSU teams, carried out warrants at two industrial units in Small Heath.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "This is in relation to thefts of front-end car parts across Birmingham in recent months.

"The successful warrants saw a large quantity of stolen car parts found at the units. Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the owners of the cars and to trace the origins of the parts."

The spokesman added: "We appreciate how frustrating this type of crime can be and are continuing to carry out warrants wherever and whenever we receive intelligence around suspected chop shops.

With car thefts increasing vehicle owners have been urged to park in a well-lit area, ideally covered by CCTV and registered with a Park Mark scheme.

Use any security devices available, such as locking wheel nuts or a Disklok, speak to dealerships about settings and security upgrades available, visit the police Stealer Street vehicle crime prevention page.