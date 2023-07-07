Smoke poured from the building as firefighters tackled the blaze

Crews rushed to the corner of Newall Street and Edmund Street, in Birmingham, following reports of a fire in the tall commercial building.

The area was quickly evacuated by fire officers, with no injuries being reported, while crews continued to tackle the blaze.

West Midlands Fire Service announced the incident on Twitter, they wrote: "Crews are in attendance at an incident on the corner of Newhall Street and Edmund Street in Birmingham. The incident involves a fire in ducting in a 12-storey building.

"The building has been evacuated and there are no reported injuries. Crews are working to extinguish the fire."

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Landywood, Handsworth and Highgate fire station, including a hydraulic platform, have attended an incident on the corner of Edward Street and Newall Street in Birmingham this afternoon.

"The incident involves a fire in an 11-storey building, believed to be connected to an air conditioning system. The property comprises a restaurant and offices.

Fire crews responded to the incident in under three minutes, with around 20 firefighters helping to battle the blaze.

"Crews are using two hose reel jets to damp down affected areas and are making good progress. Our hydraulic platform has since left the scene. All persons were evacuated from the building safely, with no known causalities.

"A 50-meter cordon is in place around the building for the safety of emergency services and the public. Due to traffic potentially being affected, we're asking people to stay clear of the area and use alternative routes."