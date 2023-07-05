Opportunity for youngsters to take on role bringing police to task

PCC Simon Foster has invited young members of the community to apply to become youth commissioners

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner has opened the process for people aged 18 and under to become the next youth commissioners for the West Midlands.

It marks the start of an election process, that will determine which young people will advise the Police and Crime Commissioner, on areas of concern to them and the young people they will represent, serving a term of two years.

Like the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Youth Commissioners will be tasked with helping to hold West Midlands Police to account and for keeping standards high.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: “Youth Commissioners play an important role in helping me to engage with young people across the West Midlands.

“They are there to listen to their peers, hear their concerns and to tell me about what really matters to them.

“They are, in a sense, my eyes and ears on the ground. Without them, I might not hear about some of the issues we face.

"I strongly encourage any young person in the West Midlands who wants to make a real, positive difference in their community to apply to be a Youth Commissioner”.

“I also want to pay tribute to the current group of Youth Commissioners, who have proven to be excellent Commissioners, a much valued asset to my team and have brought great insight and added value to everything we do.”

The deadline for applications to be submitted is Tuesday, July 18, where applicants will be invited to interview and will be shortlisted.

Voting will open on Friday, August 11 and the candidates will have two weeks to campaign, to get as many votes as possible, with voting closing on Thursday, August 18.

There will be two successful Youth Commissioners for each of the following policing area: Birmingham West, Birmingham East, Sandwell, Coventry, Dudley, Solihull, Wolverhampton and Walsall.