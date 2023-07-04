New home for Commonwealth Games mechanical bull met with criticism by some rail commuters

Ozzy the bull will call New Street his new home later this month

The ten metre-high structure, named Ozzy after a public vote, will stand in the concourse at New Street, which remains one of the busiest stations in the country.

A metal fence has been put up around where the bull will be constructed with the unveiling to take place ahead of the first anniversary of last summer’s Commonwealth Games (July 28, 2022).

Teasing Ozzy’s homecoming, Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: “Ozzy will certainly be a very large welcome into Brum. New Street’s getting ready for July, when Ozzy moooooves in!”

The raging bull will be positioned between the stairs to platforms five and six near Pret and just in front of the live timetables. But there are already concerns the giant structure will create jams for passengers heading to and from trains.

Hitting out at the positioning of Ozzy at New Street, though, rail commuter Richard Hancher said: “It’s great to see the bull back but it’s a terrible location to pick. That’s two-thirds of the concourse width taken up already and that’s not taking into account people blocking the remaining area taking selfies and pictures.

“It’s a shame we’ve lost sight that the station should be an easy to navigate area for paying passengers, not an Instagram attraction that makes it more difficult for people to travel.”

Jas Jandu also agreed, and said: “Wouldn’t putting him back in Centenary Square not have been a better decision? The station can get really busy during peak commute times and this will just make it worse.”

Catherine Leach commented: “Love Ozzy but this will just cause more congestion at an already very busy station!”

Stuart Hunt questioned: “Isn’t he going to get in the way of commuters at peak times?”

While Mark Essen simply said: “Let the concourse be the concourse.”