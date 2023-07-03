Appeal for help finding city man who has gone missing

Birmingham Police have launched the appeal for help with finding Anthony, who has been reported as missing from the Birmingham area.
The 70-year-old has been described as 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, short grey hair and a beard and was last seen wearing dark cargo trousers, a green / beige gilet, navy blue rucksack and may also be wearing a high viz jacket.
The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch immediately.
"If you see Anthony call 999 immediately quoting PID number 439870."