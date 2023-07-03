Appeal for help finding city man who has gone missing

An appeal has gone out for public help with locating a man who has gone missing.

Birmingham Police have put out an appeal for help finding Anthony. Photo: Birmingham Police

Birmingham Police have launched the appeal for help with finding Anthony, who has been reported as missing from the Birmingham area.

The 70-year-old has been described as 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, short grey hair and a beard and was last seen wearing dark cargo trousers, a green / beige gilet, navy blue rucksack and may also be wearing a high viz jacket.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch immediately.

Have you seen Anthony?

The 70-year-old has gone missing from the Birmingham area and we are very keen to trace him.





"If you see Anthony call 999 immediately quoting PID number 439870."

