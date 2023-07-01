Gusto Italian unveils new bottomless brunch offer

Gusto is offering a bottomless brunch

The menu offers two courses and bottomless cocktails and prosecco across 90 minutes on Fridays and Saturdays, from midday until 3pm, at the restaurant underneath Birmingham's The Grand Hotel.

Kat Schofield, Head of Marketing at Gusto said, “We’re excited to bring our unique take on bottomless brunch to Birmingham! Italians treasure time around the table with friends and family - best spent over lovingly prepared food and drinks, and our new bottomless brunch offers the ideal opportunity to do just that.”

Inspired by the tastes of Italy, the experience starts with Dough Petals served with garlic butter, followed by a choice of Smashed Avocado on Toast topped with either Spring Greens, Poached Egg or Smoked Salmon, Pepperoni Salsiccia Sourdough Pizza, Margherita Sourdough Pizza, Pan-Fried Fillet of Seabass, Jerusalem Artichoke and Truffle Ravioli, D.O.P San Marzano Tomato Orzotto or Rigatoni Arrabbiata. There’s also the option to upgrade to a Gusto Burger for a £2 supplement.

To complement, a selection of cocktails such as Aperol Spritz​, Passionfruit Spritz, Limoncello Sangria, or Prosecco are available, with a non-alcoholic option also on offer.