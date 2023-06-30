New fixed price menu launched at Midlands highest restaurant

Orelle, Birmingham

Orelle restaurant new three course menu starts tomorrow July 1 and runs until August 31. The price fixed menu can be enjoyed as a three-course offering at £42, or two courses for £35, both include a glass of Chandon.

Orelle is located on the 24th floor of 103 Colmore Row. Enjoying panoramic views of the city and beyond, Orelle is the first Birmingham location for D&D London.

Tables can be booked between Monday to Friday midday to 2.30pm and Monday to Thursday 5.30pm to 6pm, and takes in three courses, plus sides.

Dishes will include Terrine: Chicken and guinea fowl terrine, sweetcorn, charred lettuce, sourdough, Strozzapreti: Strozzapreti pasta, summer squash, Cornish yarn, toasted pumpkin seed, castelfranco and Fraisier des bois: Strawberry mousse, basil, meringue, yoghurt sorbet.

Chris Emery, Executive Chef, said, “We’re really looking forward to launching our Summer menu at Orelle. We pride ourselves on cooking in harmony with the seasons and showcasing all of the amazing produce our suppliers provide.

"The dishes are fresh, light and a perfect menu to enjoy in the warmer months up in the sky!”