New data shows level of shock at pets being given as prizes

That is the message from the RSPCA following data from a survey showing that 89 per cent of people surveyed in the West Midlands were shocked by the ongoing legality of giving pets away as prizes.

Data from the animal welfare charity also showed that 83 per cent of adults in the West Midlands agreed that local governments in England and Wales should ban the giving of pets as prizes on council-owned land.

It comes as the RSPCA re-launches its #NoFunAtTheFair campaign calling for the outdated practice, which mostly involves goldfish handed out as prizes, to be banned.

The charity is urging all local authorities across England and Wales to stamp down on this practice to protect these animals that otherwise often will suffer as a consequence of being given away.

Lee Gingell, RSPCA’s public affairs manager for local government in England, said: “Ahead of the summer holidays and as fairs and shows become more commonplace, we’d really urge our supporters to help us spread this message that this outdated practice needs to be placed well and firmly into the history books.

“There is clearly strong public support for councils to take action, so we’re urging councillors to adopt our motion for change if they haven’t already.

"While the more people who take our action, the more councillors will get the message that a ban is needed in their area.

“It is really clear that people are shocked to find this is still happening and there is also a strong body of opinion who also want local governments to ban it on their own land.”

The RSPCA said it believes that animal ownership is a big responsibility, and while goldfish can make great companions, they shouldn't be acquired via a spur-of-the-moment game.

Mr Gingell said: “They're misunderstood pets as they can make great companions; but can actually be challenging to look after.

"New owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.