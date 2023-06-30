Four people injured after overnight car crash in Birmingham

The collision occured at the junction of Highfield Road and Stratford Road in Hall Green, Birmingham. Photo: Google.

Two cars collided at the junction of Highfield Road and Stratford Road in Hall Green, where ambulance crews found four passengers in need of medical assistance.

Three ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene after being called just after midnight.

One passenger was treated for potentially serious injuries, and three men have been treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision and there were four patients.

“A passenger of the first car, a woman, was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the first car, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious and taken on blue lights to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.

“Ambulance crews treated a passenger from the second car, a man, for injuries not believed to be serious before conveying him to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.