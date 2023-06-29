Three arrested on suspicion of murder after young man stabbed in Birmingham

Police were called to an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth. Photo: Google.

Police officers were called to an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth, at just after 6am on Thursday, where a young man was found with serious injuries. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, and a 20-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're in the very early stages of our enquiries and there will remain a police presence while we carry out our investigations, and provide reassurance in the area.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and can assist our enquiries.