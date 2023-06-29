M6 delays after crash involving car and motorbike

Two lanes are closed on the M6 northbound after an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

The M6 at Junction Six after the crash. Photo: Motorway Cameras
National Highways: West Midlands tweeted that officers are on their way to the scene of the accident, between Junction Five for Castle Bromwich and Junction Six for Birmingham.

They say there is currently a 45-minute-delay on approach to the scene.

