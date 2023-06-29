M6 delays after crash involving car and motorbike

National Highways: West Midlands tweeted that officers are on their way to the scene of the accident, between Junction Five for Castle Bromwich and Junction Six for Birmingham.
2 lanes (of 4) remain closed on the #M6 northbound in the #WestMidlands between J5 (#CastleBromwich) & J6 (#Birmingham) due to a collision involving a car & a motorbike.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 29, 2023
Emergency services are working at scene.
There's now a 45 minute delay with 7 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/OMTIdcXakz
They say there is currently a 45-minute-delay on approach to the scene.