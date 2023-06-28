Memory walk a chance to raise funds for care charity

The walk will begin and end at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Secret Garden Memory Walk will see participants walk either 10k or 2.5k through the streets around Birmingham Botanical Gardens to raise funds to support local people living with a terminal diagnosis, and their families.

New to 2023, the walk will take place on Saturday, July 8 and will start and finish in the Gardens and will raise funds for Birmingham Hospice.

Birmingham Hospice, formerly Birmingham St Mary’s Hospice and John Taylor Hospice, helps people from all communities access the care of their choice at the end of life.

A spokesman for Birmingham Hospice said: "It costs nearly £1.5 million per month to run both sites at Selly Park and Erdington.

"40 per cent of the charity’s costs need to be covered through fundraising, so everyone taking part in the Secret Garden Memory Walk will be helping to make every moment matter for local people living with a life-limiting illness, and their loved ones."

Doors to the Secret Garden open at 4pm, where activities and entertainment await, before participants warm up Zumba-style and head off on the walk.

The walk will finish by passing a stunning white rose display, made up of hundreds of limited-edition white roses devoted in memory of loved ones.

Donations to receive a rose can be made via the charity’s website birminghamhospice.org.uk/white-roses, with participating in the event not a requirement to receiving a rose, and participants do not need to devote a rose to take part in the Secret Garden Memory Walk.

The charity is also offering free tickets for children under the age of 16, and its Children’s Trail, where little ones will follow clues across the 2.5k route to reveal a secret word and claim a prize.