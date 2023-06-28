Man wanted on suspicion of committing lewd act on train

British Transport Police have released an image of this man who they want to talk to. Photo: British Transport Police

British Transport Police have released the image of a man who, the force says, was seen masturbating on a train from Birmingham New Street to Gravelly Hill.

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday, May 1 at around 10pm and the man is believed to have approached a 17-year-old boy, tried to engage him in conversation and then pull his trousers down and begin to masturbate.

The force said it would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the identity of the man.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Detectives investigating an incident of a man masturbating on board a train from Birmingham New Street to Gravelly Hill have released an image.

"At around 10pm on Monday 1 May, a man approached a 17-year-old boy and tried to engage him in conversation before standing in front of him, pulling his trousers down and starting to masturbate.

"Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300050648.