Man arrested and gun recovered after being spotted on CCTV

A police CCTV operator spotted two men walking near to Pigeon Park in Birmingham and spotted one of them in possession of a gun.

The pair were tracked on CCTV walking down Needless Alley as armed officers made their way to the area.

When the pair spotted officers they ran off, but following a short foot-chase a 19-year-old man was detained.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of class B drugs.

A suspected live firearm was recovered nearby. Police in ballistics will now examine the firearm to confirm if it is an imitation or in fact a viable weapon.

Detective Inspector Stew Lewis, from West Midlands Police, said: “This was a great spot by our CCTV operator which led to an arrest and a firearm being taken off the streets within minutes of spotting the man.