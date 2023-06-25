Man arrested and gun recovered after being spotted on CCTV

A police CCTV operator spotted two men walking near to Pigeon Park in Birmingham and spotted one of them in possession of a gun.
The pair were tracked on CCTV walking down Needless Alley as armed officers made their way to the area.
When the pair spotted officers they ran off, but following a short foot-chase a 19-year-old man was detained.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of class B drugs.
A suspected live firearm was recovered nearby. Police in ballistics will now examine the firearm to confirm if it is an imitation or in fact a viable weapon.
Detective Inspector Stew Lewis, from West Midlands Police, said: “This was a great spot by our CCTV operator which led to an arrest and a firearm being taken off the streets within minutes of spotting the man.
“We will have local officers in the area and as always will work with our colleagues from British Transport Police to provide reassurance to those in the city.”