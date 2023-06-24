Traffic stopped on M6 due to crash with delays building

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Traffic was stopped on the M6 due to a crash with two miles of congestion.

Delays are building between Junction 7 for Birmingham and Junction 6 for Spaghetti Junction. Highways bosses have urged motorists to remain patient.

A spokesman said: "Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon."

As of 6pm, the crash had been cleared and the lanes had reopened.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News