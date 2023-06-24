Thief sentenced to nine months after 13 pickpocket attempts in just 45 minutes

Melania Urmuz

Melania Urmuz, 51, of no fixed address, was caught attempting to pickpocket shoppers in Primark in Birmingham City Centre on Saturday, June 17.

Officers reviewed the CCTV store footage and were shocked to find that Urmuz had attempted to pick up the pocket of 13 different people in only 45 minutes.

Investigating officer PC Matt Evans said: "Urmuz was clearly a professional pickpocket and she's rightly faced swift investigation and conviction.

"I would urge members of the public to be aware of who is around them when they are out shopping and to keep their valuables close at all times.

"If you see a crime in progress please raise the alarm and help get these criminals off our streets."