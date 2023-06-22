Rock star Geezer Butler's grandchildren pictured on Black Sabbath Bench in Birmingham

Geezer Butler's grandchildren sitting on the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham. Photo: Geezer Butler, Instagram.

The children, who Geezer lists as being called Isadora, Lina, Pippa and Guy, were pictured on the heavy metal bench on Broad Street on Tuesday.

Publishing the image on his Instagram page, Geezer said: “The new generation of Butlers [my grandkids] on the Black Sabbath bench!"

The post drew the immediate attention of Black Sabbath fans from around the world, with nearly 12,000 likes and 129 comments.

A fan called@mohdosama on Instagram simply said: “Adorable”, while @thiagoadasantos said: “I'm not one to travel, but I always dreamed of visiting Birmingham because of the Sabbath.”

Meanwhile, @kprowler13 said: “I will be there in a couple weeks. Are there any other recommendations for Birmingham for a first time visitor that’s a metal fan?”

A fan calling himself @_kralc_ said: “That's cool Geezer. They might form their own band! Grand Sabbath??” And @reginaldlove1 added: “From far away, your grandchild sitting next to Ozzy actually looks like him!”

Geezer and fellow band member Tony Iommi unveiled the Black Sabbath bench to the public in 2019, and it has since become a popular spot for locals and tourists to have their pictures taken.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside Business Improvement District (BID), and the main mover behind the creation and siting of the Black Sabbath Bench, said: “How wonderful that Geezer likes the bench so much that he decided to post a picture of his kids sitting on it!

“And it’s so nice to see the appreciation that the bench generates. It has genuinely become a fantastic tourist attraction for Birmingham.”