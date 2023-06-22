Five people in hospital with serious injuries after crash where driver 'fled the scene'

The collision occurred just before 3am on Tile Cross Road in Birmingham. Photo: Google.

Police were called to Tile Cross Road in Kitts Green just before 3am, where a black BMW collided with an Audi.

Four people in the Audi, including a man and woman both aged 80, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A fifth person, who was in the BMW, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the BMW fled the scene.

A stretch of the road near Crosskey Close remains closed this morning.

Det Sgt Julie Lyman, from the West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said: "We're continuing to work at the scene today to establish what happened and are supporting relatives of those injured at this difficult time.

"We're working hard to identify the driver of the BMW and would urge them to hand themselves in immediately.

"We really need to hear from anyone with dashcam or other footage showing what happened."

The first ambulance arrived on scene in eight minutes and was backed up by another four ambulances, two paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision and there were five patients.

“A man and woman from the first car were treated by ambulance crews for serious injuries before both were conveyed to University Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

“Ambulance staff treated the driver of the car, a man, and another passenger, a woman, for potentially serious injuries before taking them to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.

“A passenger of the second car, a woman, was treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and was conveyed on blue lights to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting log 348 of June 22. You can also e-mail sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Road safety is a key issue for WMP; we know that by working together with local communities and partners we can make significant progress in creating safer roads.

"We are actively patrolling key areas to enforce speed limits and protect our communities from the dangers of excessive speed and other road harm issues. As the summer season approaches, we are intensifying our efforts and conducting more operations across the region.

"We are urging all motorists to prioritise road safety, obey speed limits, and remain vigilant while driving. Your actions can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and protecting lives.