Find out about best football food in new book

The book details the culinary offerings at 164 football stadiums

The 190-page Snack of the Day 2, which details the best food at English and Welsh football grounds, is available in time for the kick-off of the 2023/2024 season in the summer.

Following the success of last year’s Snack of the Day, the new book by Nic Outterside is the second edition of the guide to food at all 164 football stadiums in the Premier League, Championship, EFL Leagues 1 and 2 plus the Vanarama National League and its North and South feeder leagues.

The collection takes in food as diverse as Butter Pie at Preston North End, Faggots at Burton Albion, Teesside Parmos at Middlesbrough, Stottie Cake and Pease pudding at Newcastle United, the Bombay Sandwich at Oldham Athletic and steak in peppercorn sauce at Manchester City.

The book is written and compiled by Nic Outterside, who lives in Pennfields in Wolverhampton, and is a lifelong Brighton & Hove Albion supporter.

He said he has sampled football food at more than 200 grounds over 57 years following his beloved Seagulls, from pie and mash at Dagenham to chicken wings at Wembley.

His new book describes and comments on football food at Molineux, Villa Park, St Andrews, the Bescot Stadium and the Hawthorns, as well as Wrexham’s Racecourse, Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Waters Meadow and at National League North newcomers Rushall Olympic.

He said: “It all began for me in the mid-1960s with the smell of broiled onions and dodgy hotdogs from a burger van parked on the Old Shoreham Road outside the Albion’s home of the Goldstone Ground.

“And as sure as fish follows chips, mushy peas go with warm pork pies and brown sauce is served with Cornish pasties the footie scran experience has developed to an array of culinary delights often with a tasty local hook.”