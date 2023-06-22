Back of the net as Jude Bellingham pop-up wows fans in Birmingham

Jude Bellingham surprises two young fans at the Birmingham pop-up

Named after the shirt number that was retired when he left Birmingham and open for just 90 minutes, Store Twenty-Two, in The Mailbox, handed out the brand-new Real Madrid home kits, the latest Adidas boots, the new Women’s World Cup ‘Oceaunz’ football and other Adidas X Jude Bellingham merchandise to young people from across the city.

But what the queues of people didn’t expect was the opportunity to meet the man of the moment himself.

In a demonstration of his appreciation for the support he has had from the people of the Midlands, Bellingham switched the midfield for the checkout, handing out free gifts to hundreds of young people who hope to replicate his success.

Jude Bellingham dropped a hint earlier in the day about his appearance at the event

From having his shirt number retired by his boyhood club, through to lighting up European football, the sky is the limit for Jude Bellingham but he will always have his feet firmly rooted in Birmingham.

Speaking about what Birmingham means to him, Bellingham said: “I may now play for Real Madrid, but Birmingham will forever be my home. I am forever thankful to my family and friends for their support throughout my journey so far, as well as to the people of Birmingham.

“Ever since I made my debut here, their support has pushed me on, and helped me to believe that anything is possible. Today I wanted to come back and show them what that means to me, and to make sure they can be a part of the exciting next chapter of my career.”

Simon Johnson, chairman of Kingswinford football team P.S. Olympic FC, and under-15 players Charlie Wilday, Sam Billingsley, Joab Alexander and Frankie Foster

Asked what if feels like to go from Stourbridge to the Bernabeu, Jude told the Express & Star: “It feels amazing to make the move.”

Hundreds of people queued in the Mailbox in Birmingham, hoping to get a chance to meet the star.

Samuel, a Birmingham City fan just happened to be walking past and decided to join the queue.

He said: “I joined the queue and then called my mate asking him to go buy me a Real Madrid shirt from the closest sports shop as there wasn’t a Birmingham City one there unfortunately, but I managed to get one and get it signed too.”

The P.S. Olympic FC lads got signed shirts and boots

Also attending the event was chairman of P.S. Olympic FC, a football team from Kingswinford, and four of their players from the under 15s; Charlie Wilday, Sam Billingsley, Joab Alexander and Frankie Foster.

Simon Johnson, chairman of P.S. Olympic FC said: “We set up 10 years ago as a grassroots football club. Jude’s dad, Mark, used to coach here at the club with his younger brother who used to play in the under 8s, and we have always kept in touch.

“We got invited to see him at Dortmund last season too.

“It’s amazing to see him doing so well. We are very proud of him.