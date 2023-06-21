Youth engagement and community focus key for Hurricanes

The club is looking to bring in more players and fans from across the Midlands and go into schools

Midlands Hurricanes have set out a vision for the future to become a sustainable club for the whole region, a vision which includes engaging with schools, charity work and providing opportunities for the public to get involved in the club.

The club is based at and plays its home games at Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr and General Manager Karl Walker, who played for Telford Raiders and who runs the Rugby League Outsiders Podcast, said the club wanted to engage more with fans and create a community within the club.

He said: "We want to engage with our fans and help them to shape the future of the club across the Midlands as we are the only elite club in this area and, geographically, it's a massive place.

"We want as many young people as possible to get involved with the club and there are a number of voluntary positions available within the club, such as merchandise and ball boys and girls, and we are looking at creating a foundation within the next couple of years.

"This will happen by going into schools and developing talent through that, as well as doing a lot more charity work and fundraising around the community."

The Hurricanes have a community-focussed approach to building a base across the Midlands, with its base at Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr. Photo: SWPix

The club has set out plans to take a game out into the community each year as well, with Derby the location for the last home game of the season against Hunslet and will take games to other parts of the region, including in the Black Country and Shropshire, in the future.

Mr Walker said going into schools and engaging with young members of the community was a way of getting people interested in the game and, as a result, in the club.

He said: "We need to get people involved in the club and make it feel like it's their team, so one of the things we will be doing is going into schools and teaching them how to play Rugby League and, hopefully, sparking their interest in the game.

"By going into schools and promoting the club and getting a ball in their hands, these kids can become the stars of the future and will tell their friends about the club and also create a pathway to becoming involved in the club.