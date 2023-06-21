Police officer helps RSPCA rescue malnourished, wounded dog and bring owner to justice

Rookie had open wounds to his hip and leg and was significantly underweight.

PC Tracey Shea, from the Small Heath and Highgate Neighbourhood Police Team, went to the home in Nechells with RSPCA inspector Kate Levesley in August last year.

Once inside the flat, they found Rookie had open wounds to his hip and leg and was significantly underweight.

He was in such a poor state of neglect that PC Shea used Section 18 powers under the Animal Welfare Act to have the dog taken away.

With the assistance of staff from Birmingham City Council a CCTV trawl was completed which showed his owner had not taken Rookie out of the flat for five days prior to their arrival.

The RSPCA collated evidence and on Monday, June 12, the matter was heard at Birmingham Magistrates Court, where Rookie’s owner was found guilty in his absence. There is now a Fail to Appear Warrant out for his arrest.

Rookie remains in the care of the RSPCA and is recovering well.

PC Tracey Shea said: “Myself and Inspector Levesley from the RSPCA were shocked at the condition we found Rookie in, and were happy to get him out to a place of safety where he could be properly examined and cared for.

“It’s great to see his progress since then. This has been a very emotional operation, thankfully with a positive ending.”