Man dies after being pulled from Birmingham canal in early hours

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished:

A man has tragically died after being pulled from a Birmingham canal in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services received reports of a patient in the water at Worcester and Birmingham Canal near Raddlebarn Road. Photo: Google.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police to reports of a patient in the water at Worcester and Birmingham Canal near Raddlebarn Road in Selly Oak at 4.46am.

The first ambulance arrived on scene in six minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic along with the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began providing advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

