Man dies after being pulled from Birmingham canal in early hours

Emergency services received reports of a patient in the water at Worcester and Birmingham Canal near Raddlebarn Road. Photo: Google.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police to reports of a patient in the water at Worcester and Birmingham Canal near Raddlebarn Road in Selly Oak at 4.46am.

The first ambulance arrived on scene in six minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic along with the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began providing advanced life support.