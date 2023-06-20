Police appeal to find missing Telford boy who may have caught a train to Birmingham

Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Telford boy who may have caught a train to Birmingham.

Ryan Ruszo Photo: West Mercia Police
Ryan Ruszo, 16, was last seen at his home in Hollinswood in Telford, at approximately 5am today.

Ryan is described as 5ft 7in with short brown hair and blue eyes, and he wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a light green t-shirt with a floral pattern, light coloured shorts and white trainers, and was carrying a rucksack with red straps.

It is believed that Ryan may have caught a train towards Birmingham, possibly to Birmingham International Airport.

His family are extremely worried about him and anyone with any information is asked to please call 999 immediately.

