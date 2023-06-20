Guide dog owner feels like ‘second class citizen’ after local taxis, shop and GP refuse her access because of dog

Rachel Martin with her guide dog, Jamie.

Rachel Martin had retinoblastoma as a child and is registered blind. She says she’s had multiple instances of people refusing her access or questioning her access rights, since being partnered with her first guide dog Jamie.

In October last year, Rachel ordered an Uber taxi to take her and her guide dog Jamie to her place of work. Rachel said: “I had a notification to say the driver had arrived. I tried to call and message, explaining that I may need some help to the car, but couldn’t get through.

"In the end I went into a chemist nearby and asked if they had seen an Uber. The chemist said it had pulled up outside, but then driven off."

Suspecting this was because the driver had seen her guide dog, Rachel raised it with Uber and questioned the cancellation fee she had been charged.

Rachel added: “They did apologise – and said they wouldn’t send that particular driver again.”

On another occasion, Rachel had been out with her husband and children and ordered an Uber taxi to take them home.

Rachel’s husband witnessed the taxi driver arrive, see the family and Rachel with her guide dog, and then drive straight off.

She says because of these issues she usually uses Uber Assist and has had more positive experiences, despite the other incidents.

Rachel has also had a GP asking her if she can wait outside at an appointment with her 12-year-old son, because the doctor was fearful of her guide dog.

In another incident, a shop security guard threaten to call his manager, because Rachel had entered the shop with Jamie.

Rachel said: “With taxi refusals, to feel stranded and isolated is very frightening as someone with little or no vision.

“I have been given such a gift with Jamie – prior to having him, I was in a very isolated situation. Now, with Jamie, I can enjoy going out again, walking in the fresh air and going to the shops.

“When your access is denied, it takes you back to feeling isolated again - it makes you feel like a second-class citizen.

“It’s a basic human right which is being denied. I don’t think people should be penalised for having a wonderful creature who is an assistance to them.”

New research released by Guide Dogs has revealed more than 35 per cent of people in the Midlands think the Government is not doing enough to tackle the issue of access refusals experienced by guide and other assistance dog owners.

The charity is calling on the Government to take action to strengthen the law and to end illegal access refusals.

Eleanor Briggs, head of policy, public affairs and campaigns at Guide Dogs said: “Guide dog owners deserve to be able to live the lives they want and feel confident, independent, and supported in the world.

"However, too many guide dog owners continue to face discrimination and are turned away because they have their guide dog with them.

"That’s why we are calling on the Government to take action to strengthen the law to end the unacceptable discrimination experienced by many guide dog owners when they are turned away for having their guide dog with them."