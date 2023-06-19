Emergency services at incident as rail line blocked between Birmingham and Lichfield

The line between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley has been blocked.
Train services running between theses stations will reportedly be cancelled, delayed or revised until around 11.15am.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) June 19, 2023
🚧 Cancellations to services between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley Hl: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley Hl the line is blocked.
National Express West Midlands are accepting rail tickets between the stations until further notice.
⚠️Rail Ticket Acceptance⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) June 19, 2023
National Express Bus are accepting rail tickets between Birmingham New Street & Lichfield Trent Valley until further notice, on the following services.
AG 11A, 11C, BC X14 PB 14, 65, 66, 67, 907, X3, X4, X5, WA 6 77 77A
More information to follow.