Emergency services at incident as rail line blocked between Birmingham and Lichfield

By Isabelle Parkin

Trains between Birmingham and Lichfield have been cancelled due to emergency services dealing with an incident on the line.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley
The line between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley has been blocked.

Train services running between theses stations will reportedly be cancelled, delayed or revised until around 11.15am.

National Express West Midlands are accepting rail tickets between the stations until further notice.

More information to follow.

