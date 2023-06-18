200 road safety campaigners stage protest in Birmingham following serious crashes

Better Streets for Birmingham led the protest

The demonstration in Kings Heath on Sunday was organised by campaign group Better Streets for Birmingham.

People gathered to show solidarity with those injured or killed over recent weeks.

Better Streets for Birmingham led the protest

A woman and a boy were injured on a pedestrian crossing in an alleged hit-and-run on King's Heath High Street on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs has been released on bail.

And 12-year-old schoolboy Azaan Khan died while cycling on the Coventry Road, near Kings Road, in Yardley on June 8.

A 32-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drug driving.

Better Streets for Birmingham led the protest

Better Streets for Birmingham led the protest

During Sunday's protest, people were seen holding placards which read 'Red light for reckless drivers' and 'Safe streets now'.

They called for more to be done to improve road safety on Birmingham's streets to make it feel safer for pedestrians and cyclists.