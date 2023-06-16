Students in Birmingham forced to evacuate after fire in five-storey accommodation building

The fire is believed to have started in a University of Birmingham student accommodation building

Around 45 firefighters were called to the five-storey site on Church Road in Edgbaston at around 10.05pm on Thursday.

Eight fire engines were at the scene of the blaze along with an aerial platform crewed by firefighters from several of the city's stations.

The fire is said to have started in the kitchen of a third-floor flat and is believed to have taken place in a University of Birmingham student accommodation.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus reportedly entered the building, using a main jet to extinguish the blaze which was put out within an hour.

Chamberlain accommodation at the University of Birmingham is on fire pic.twitter.com/jtxq8qrbak — Ed Owen (@edxowen) June 15, 2023

Around 40 residents had evacuated themselves from the building by 10.45pm.

Some residents were able to get back inside half an hour after the fire was extinguished, whilst others had to seek alternative accommodation.

The entirety of the flat is said to be damage, with the whole of the third-floor affected by smoke.