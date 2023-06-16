Dramatic footage shows police rush into burning building to rescue residents

Fire crews working on the remnants of the fire to dampen the hotspots. Picture: West Midlands Police

The video, released by West Midlands Police, shows police attending a major fire on Lea Village, in Kitts Green, Birmingham, yesterday morning.

The officer can be seen navigating the tight hallways to alert residents of the deadly blaze, risking her own life to get everyone out safely.

Brave officers rushed into a burning building in Kitts Green, Birmingham yesterday (15 June) to help rescue residents inside.



Supported by West Midlands Fire and Birmingham City Council, a total of 25 people were evacuated from nearby properties for their safety.



A West Midlands Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: "Due to a gas main in the property, which Cadent engineers on the scene are making safe and capping off, for public safety a 50-meter evacuation zone was established.

"Supported by officers from West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council, a total of 25 people were evacuated from nearby properties for their safety. All but one are safe with relatives, one gentleman is being cared for on the scene temporarily."

The burnt roof of the building in Lea Village, Kitts Green.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 3.55am, where it took responders only minutes to attend the incident.

Nine crews of around 50 officers, helped tackle the fire, utilising seven fire engines, two brigade response vehicles, a hydraulic aerial platform and a command support vehicle.

The fire affected approximately 30 per cent of the roof space and 50 per cent of the first floor of the property. Three main jets, two hose reel jets and several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire.