Roads closed as more than 50 firefighters deal with 'incident' in Birmingham

They urged people to avoid the area as they dealt with the emergency on Lea Village Road, Kitts Green.
"Please avoid the area if possible due to road disruption," they said on social media.
West Midlands Fire Service added: "Currently Lea Village Road is closed from the islands of Filliott Road and Hurstcroft Road."
#incident We currently have 50 firefighters dealing with an incident on Lea Village Road, Kitts Green.— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 15, 2023
Currently Lea Village Road is closed from the islands of Filliott Road and Hurstcroft Road.