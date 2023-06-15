Roads closed as more than 50 firefighters deal with 'incident' in Birmingham

BirminghamPublished:

More than 50 firefighters were dealing with an "incident" in Birmingham on Thursday morning.

They urged people to avoid the area as they dealt with the emergency on Lea Village Road, Kitts Green.

"Please avoid the area if possible due to road disruption," they said on social media.

West Midlands Fire Service added: "Currently Lea Village Road is closed from the islands of Filliott Road and Hurstcroft Road."

