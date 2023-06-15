Appeal for help finding missing 68-year-old with links to Black Country

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamPublished:

Police are appealing for help in finding a 68-year-old who has gone missing from his home in Birmingham.

Missing: Have you seen 68-year-old Igor?
Missing: Have you seen 68-year-old Igor?

Birmingham Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Igor after he went missing from Hall Green, Birmingham.

Igor, who speaks little English and may be confused, has links to the Black Country and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue jeans with grey shoes and glasses.

On Twitter, Birmingham Police wrote: "Have you seen Igor? The 68-year-old has gone missing from Hall Green and we are concerned for his welfare.

"He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and navy blue jeans with grey shoes and glasses. If you see him, call 999 quoting log 3310 of 13 June."

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News