Appeal for help finding missing 68-year-old with links to Black Country

Birmingham Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Igor after he went missing from Hall Green, Birmingham.
Igor, who speaks little English and may be confused, has links to the Black Country and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue jeans with grey shoes and glasses.
On Twitter, Birmingham Police wrote: "Have you seen Igor? The 68-year-old has gone missing from Hall Green and we are concerned for his welfare.
"He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and navy blue jeans with grey shoes and glasses. If you see him, call 999 quoting log 3310 of 13 June."
#MISSING | Have you seen Igor?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) June 15, 2023
The 68-year-old has gone missing from Hall Green and we are concerned for his welfare.
Igor, who speaks little English and may be confused, has links to the Black Country, so we're asking the public for help finding him. pic.twitter.com/63Y7JuUsr8