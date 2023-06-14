Three rescued from cars and motorists urged to avoid road due to burst water main

West Midlands Fire Service have rescued three people from stranded vehicles. Crews urged motorists not to drive into flood water.
Several small businesses in the area are inaccessible.
Cuckoo Road and Aston Hall Road also affected.
Lichfield Road, #Aston is closed both into and out of #Birmingham.— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 14, 2023
We have rescued three people from stranded vehicles. Please do not drive into flood water.
Several businesses in the area are inaccessible. https://t.co/zs1qcKibjb