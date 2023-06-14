Three rescued from cars and motorists urged to avoid road due to burst water main

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished: Comments

Motorists are being urged to avoid a main road due to a burst water main.

West Midlands Fire Service have rescued three people from stranded vehicles. Crews urged motorists not to drive into flood water.

Several small businesses in the area are inaccessible.

Cuckoo Road and Aston Hall Road also affected.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News