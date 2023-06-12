Restricted airspace to be enforced at Villa Park as Pink performs at the stadium

Pink will be performing at Villa Stadium tomorrow. Photo: AP Photo/POLFOTO, Mogens Flindt.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour arrives at the Birmingham stadium tomorrow, leading to a crackdown on drones in the area.

The American singer is known for her infamous aerial stunts which see her flying and somersaulting around stadiums.

The police-enforced restriction means no drones, including those weighing less than 250g, are allowed to fly in this zone without permission from West Midlands Police.

This is active from 12pm tomorrow until midnight, to protect the large number of people attending the event.

West Midlands Police says the zone and duration have been kept "minimal" to reduce any disruption or inconvenience.

The restriction has been deemed necessary by the Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, on the grounds of safety and security.