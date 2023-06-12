Long-stay RSPCA dog and certified ladies' man known as ‘The Chief’ looking for new home

Could you give Mischief, also known as 'The Chief', a home?

The dog is called Mischief but has been affectionately nicknamed ‘The Chief’ by staff at the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Centre, where he is awaiting for a new home, due to his larger-than-life, cheeky personality.

Mischief arrived in the charity’s care last September after being abandoned by his previous owner. During his time with the RSPCA, staff have discovered that he is happiest when out on walks - and would make a perfect companion for a family who also love the great outdoors.

Kelly Legg, kennel supervisor at the centre, said: "Despite his heartbreak after being abandoned, ‘The Chief’ was quick to make friends with staff at the centre and was soon enjoying doing zoomies in our off-lead area and exploring the fields.

"He’s also made a lot of doggie friends, particularly with some of the young female dogs - he’s quite the ladies’ man!"

Could you give Mischief, also known as 'The Chief', a home?

Bull lurcher Mischief is very bouncy and energetic but is also happy to laze around for long periods, especially after a walk.

Kelly said: “Mischief would be perfect for a family that loves adventure and hiking - he has a lot of energy to burn off!”

Mischief knows some basic commands and is house-trained, but his new owners will need to do some work on his recall before letting him off-lead in public areas.

“He does have the lurcher habit of scanning the horizon, shutting his ears off and just running,” added Kelly. “However his new family could look into private, secure fields which you can hire by the hour to help work on this.

“We are looking for active, capable adopters with some experience of rescue dogs or dogs of a similar breed to understand Mischief and help him settle into his fantastic new life.”

Could you give Mischief, also known as 'The Chief', a home?

Could you give Mischief, also known as 'The Chief', a home?

Mischief could live with another dog provided he meets them at the centre beforehand and the meetings go well. He could also live with children in their teens.