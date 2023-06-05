'Concern for welfare' closes M6 with hours of disruption expected

The incident has caused tailbacks to Junction 4 and is expected to go on further. Photo: Motorway Cameras

The motorway has been closed for several hours within Junction 2 near Coventry after the incident, with tailbacks heading back as far as Junction 4 for Birmingham Airport.

Images of the motorway show static traffic on the Southbound carriageway heading towards Junction 2, with an initial report by West Midlands Ambulance Service saying there was "concern for a patient's welfare".

Two ambulances were sent to the scene along with the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, with the road not expected to be fully open again until 4.30pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare near to Junction 2 of the M6 at 1.09pm.

The M6 has been closed in both directions around Junction 2 after an incident. Photo: Motorway Cameras

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene and on arrival discovered one patient."

A spokesman for Motorway Cameras said: "The M6 remains closed in both directions within Junction 2 (Coventry) due to an incident.

"There are tailbacks to Junction 4 for Birmingham International.