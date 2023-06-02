Groups encouraged to get applications in for community fund

Community groups are being invited to apply to receive funding and support from Co-op’s Local Community Fund

Applications are open up until June 11 for organisations to be considered for the next round of funding of the Community Fund, which has supported more than 30,000 local community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016.

The Co-op's support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from more than 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than 84 per cent of local groups have seen a jump in demand for their services through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op said it is looking to continue to support projects that have an impact and make a difference locally and, align with Co-op’s vision of co-operating for a fairer world.

These include bringing people together to access food, helping to improve people's mental wellbeing, creating opportunities for young people to be heard and make a difference and enabling communities to save and restore nature or tackle climate change.

Last month, Co-op also announced that it was aiming to attract one million active new Members over the next five years, and launched new member price benefits within its food business to help its members save more.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “Co-op is committed to making a real and tangible difference in our local communities, while creating significant value for Members through our Membership scheme.

"Our Local Community Fund is more relevant than ever as the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local organisations.

"We know that our members want to support the communities they live in, and Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to do this, simply by shopping at Co-op, with our funding support enabling local organisations to provide valuable services and support to people at a time when communities need it most.”

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership including its exclusive offers and deals is available by going to coop.co.uk/membership