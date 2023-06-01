Police on hunt to find driver after pedestrian dies in suspected hit-and-run in Birmingham

Police are urgently appealing to find the driver of a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck in a suspected hit-and-run in Birmingham.

The incident took place on the Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane
Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the scene of the collision on Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane, Erdington, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "We believe the car initially stopped but then drove away from the scene.

"We're carrying out urgent enquiries to find the car and the driver and I really need to hear from anyone with dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage."

The road is expected to be closed for some time either side of the collision scene, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

People with information have been urged to get in touch with the force via Live Chat on their website, quoting log 3576, or by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk

