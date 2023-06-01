Police on hunt to find driver after pedestrian dies in suspected hit-and-run in Birmingham

The incident took place on the Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the scene of the collision on Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane, Erdington, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "We believe the car initially stopped but then drove away from the scene.

"We're carrying out urgent enquiries to find the car and the driver and I really need to hear from anyone with dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage."

The road is expected to be closed for some time either side of the collision scene, with drivers urged to avoid the area.