Music, entertainment and fun at late night centre event

The Bullring & Grand Central hosted its first after hours live music event with more than 400 people attending Late Night Out.

The show on Friday, May 26 was hosted in partnership with Gaydio and fronted by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, Ginny Lemon.

Guests at the three-hour event, which ran from 9pm to midnight, were treated to performances by music producer and promoter, Jodie Harsh, Girls Aloud member, Nadine Coyle, and Ginny’s fellow Drag Race UK star, Black Peppa.

TikTok’s favourite agony uncles, Matthew & Ryan, were also on hand to sign copies of their new book, Love is Love, which was released earlier in the week.

For one night only, the centre’s West Mall, near to the new Marks & Spencer unit, was transformed into a live music venue complete with staging, lights and confetti as the performers took to the stage.

Partygoers were able to raise their glass with a selection of drinks from the bespoke bar that had opened especially for the event.

A number of high profile guests and influencers attended the evening including Kim Woodburn, Ibiza Weekender star, David Potts, and TikTok sensation, Luke Hamnett.

Danielle Bozward, Marketing Manager at Bullring & Grand Central, said: “Friday’s Late Night Out gig was absolutely incredible.

"It was brilliant to see our mall, which is usually packed with shoppers, transformed into a live music venue.

"All of our performers were fantastic and kicked off Bank Holiday weekend in style.”