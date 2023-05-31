Police appeal for help after pedestrian dies in Birmingham accident

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

The accident happened in Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane, Erdington at around 5.30pm this evening when the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

#APPEAL | We’re urgently appealing for information after a member of the public died in a collision involving a car which failed to stop at the scene.



We were called to Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane at around 5.30pm.



Can you help?



👉 https://t.co/7JFH5WCCXX pic.twitter.com/PtSyPNM0CT — Erdington Police (@ErdingtonWMP) May 31, 2023

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from the WMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We believe the car initially stopped but then drove away from the scene.

“We’re carrying out urgent enquiries to find that car and the driver, and I really need to hear from anyone with dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage.”

The road will be closed for some time either side of the collision scene, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.