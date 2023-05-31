Police appeal for help after pedestrian dies in Birmingham accident

By Paul Jenkins

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died when they were hit by a car.

The accident happened in Chester Road at its junction with Gravelly Lane, Erdington at around 5.30pm this evening when the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from the WMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We believe the car initially stopped but then drove away from the scene.

“We’re carrying out urgent enquiries to find that car and the driver, and I really need to hear from anyone with dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage.”

The road will be closed for some time either side of the collision scene, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website, quoting log 3576 or to e-mail sciu@westmidlands.police.

