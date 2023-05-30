New Clubber's Guide about dangers of over drink and drugs launched at Birmingham Pride

Life+ founder David Kuczora with Julian Rose-Gibbs, Andrew Stylianou and Sam Bob

As the sun shone and the streets of the Gay Village were packed with party-goers from across the West Midlands, the charity distributed its brand new Clubber's Guide.

The Clubber’s Guide contained information about traditional club drugs such as ecstasy and cocaine, as well as more modern drugs like New Psychoactive Substances and Nitrous Oxide – commonly known as “Laughing Gas”.

David Kuczora, co-founder of Life+ said: “Firstly, a huge thank you to all the staff and managers of the Gay Village venues who were massively supportive in allowing us to distribute the Clubber’s Guide in their premises.

“Our message has always remained the simple – there is no safe way to take drugs. However, as anyone working in the Night Time Economy will tell you, people will do them. The Clubber’s Guide provides factual advice on how each different drug can affect you, especially when taken with alcohol.”

From drag queens to rugby teams, the punters were impressed. Drag Queen Peaches Monroe, who was born in Birmingham but found fame in America, said: “I’ve had close friends who have had their lives ripped apart by drugs and alcohol. The advice given out by Life+ is clear and simple, and gives clear instructions on what to do if somebody overdoses. I think it could have saved lives.”

Best mates Gab and Mel, both 25, had travelled from Walsall to attend the event. They said: “It caught our eye when we were having a drink in Sidewalk. Neither of us have ever taken drugs, but it was really eye-opening and useful stuff to know. The best thing everything is made very clear and it’s non-judgmental.”

Adam McIvor, voluntary emergency ambulance crew and first aid trainer for St. John’s Ambulance, said: “I like that it is split into easy sections such as before, during and after the club situations. This is a great idea which really needs to be out in public.”

Julian Rose-Gibbs, owner of The Anchor in Digbeth, said: "During COVID the whole Night Time Economy was closed. Now we're back in business, there is a real sense of camaraderie and collaboration, with everyone pulling together to help the sector recover with vigor. Our sector is stronger through diversity.

"When Life+ approached us to use The Anchor as a storage and distribution facility during Birmingham Pride, I couldn't have been happier to help. Pride doesn't just exist for just a weekend. It's an ethos that I've been proud to support during the 25 years I've worked in pubs, bars and clubs all around the Midlands.

"Expressing who you want to be is a basic human right, and the Night Time Economy should always be a safe space where everyone can do that, with no judgment or prejudice."