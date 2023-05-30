Boy, 4, dies after being hit by car on quiet street

The accident occurred on George Road in Erdington. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after being called to George Road in Erdington at 6pm on Monday following news of the four-year-old being hit by a car.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service carried out treatment on the boy, but he was confirmed as having died from his injuries after being taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a four-year-old boy tragically died after being struck by a car in Birmingham.

"We were called to George Road, Erdington, shortly after 6pm yesterday, May 29.

"Our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service carried out treatment on the boy at the scene. He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

"We have a specialist team including a family liaison officer supporting his family at this very difficult time.

"The driver stopped at the scene and is currently helping us with our enquiries as we look to establish exactly what happened."

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of this little boy.

"We have a family liaison officer supporting the family as they try to come to terms with what happened.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us. The driver is helping us with our enquiries.”

People with information should contact Live Chat via the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3290 of May 29 or emailing the team direct SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the junction of Boulton Walk and George Road yesterday following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"We received a call at 6.04pm and upon arrival found the pedestrian who was a child.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life threatening injuries.