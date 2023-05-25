Investigators make arrests after plot to bring drugs into country foiled

The consignment of the Class A drug weighing 388 kilos was found inside bottles of pomegranate juice. Photo: National Crime Agency

The investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) foiled the plot to smuggle heroin with a street value of £38.8 million into the UK after discovering the drugs in a shipping container.

The consignment of the Class A drug weighing 388 kilos was recovered by NCA and Border Force officers from a shipping container at the port of Southampton.

On Tuesday, NCA officers arrested three suspects as they began to unload the container which contained 2.6 tonnes of pomegranate juice at an industrial premises in north east Birmingham.

The bottles of purple juice turned red if they contained heroin.

A fourth man was arrested at a residential address in Alum Rock, Birmingham and the four suspects were subsequently released on bail.

Derek Evans, NCA branch commander, said: “The Class A drug trade is a scourge to society and this seizure goes a significant way to helping to protect the public.

“Drugs are inextricably linked with organised crime groups and the use of serious violence which can often spill over wrecking the lives of innocent victims and their families.