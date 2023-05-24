Dancing back to where they belong - the Rambert Peaky Blinders

Back in Birmingham - the Peaky Blinders

The Rambert dancing Tommy, Grace and Arthur have hot-stepped around the UK during a national tour and are now back at the Hippodrome.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby uses the power of dance to tell the story of the Brummie's gang's loves, feuds and friendships.

The dancers playing these roles, including Guillaume Quéau as Tommy and Naya Lovell as Grace, were happy to meet fans around the city centre's canal network after their first performance yesterday (Tuesday).

Featuring live musicians performing a score written by Roman GianArthur, the show is led by Musical Director Yaron Engler and even has as a new track by Laura Mvula.

GianArthur’s soundtrack for the production also features iconic songs from the television series and music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, to name a few.