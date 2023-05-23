Suspect arrested after burglary at elderly woman's home

By Emma Walker BirminghamPublished: Comments

Police have arrested a man after an elderly woman's house was burgled in Perry Barr at the weekend.

An 85-year-old woman had money stolen when her house was broken into on Sunday.

Local officers investigating the burglary uncovered a CCTV image of a suspect and thanks to local information a name of a suspect was put forward.

Last night, officers visited a local address and arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

Inspector Dawn Fox, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: "Dealing with issues that affect our communities is a real priority for us.

"Protecting and safeguarding vulnerable victims in our community is our priority and by working with our colleagues in CID and our local community we have been able to make a quick arrest.”

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Crime

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News