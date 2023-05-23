Suspect arrested after burglary at elderly woman's home

An 85-year-old woman had money stolen when her house was broken into on Sunday.

Local officers investigating the burglary uncovered a CCTV image of a suspect and thanks to local information a name of a suspect was put forward.

Last night, officers visited a local address and arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

Inspector Dawn Fox, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: "Dealing with issues that affect our communities is a real priority for us.