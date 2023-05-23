Suspect arrested after burglary at elderly woman's home

An 85-year-old woman had money stolen when her house was broken into on Sunday.
Local officers investigating the burglary uncovered a CCTV image of a suspect and thanks to local information a name of a suspect was put forward.
Last night, officers visited a local address and arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.
Inspector Dawn Fox, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: "Dealing with issues that affect our communities is a real priority for us.
"Protecting and safeguarding vulnerable victims in our community is our priority and by working with our colleagues in CID and our local community we have been able to make a quick arrest.”