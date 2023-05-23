Burglar jailed for string of Birmingham break-ins

Barrie King

Barrie King struck three times in one day in Acocks Green on September 14 last year, first breaking in and stealing items from a staff room at a restaurant in Warwick Road and then at 11.40am he stole items from a store opposite.

At both premises he was confronted by staff but he forced his way out, without anyone being injured.

Hours later the 41-year-old broke into an unoccupied home in nearby Oxford Road where he carried out an untidy search.

Ten days later he stole electronics, cash and jewellery from a flat in Wellersley Gardens and on September 27 he rode away from a burglary in Stratford Road on a bike he had just taken, before dumping it at a bus stop nearby.

His image was circulated to all police teams and on September 29 a Stechford neighbourhood officer spotted King, gave chase and detained him.