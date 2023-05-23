Burglar jailed for string of Birmingham break-ins

Barrie King struck three times in one day in Acocks Green on September 14 last year, first breaking in and stealing items from a staff room at a restaurant in Warwick Road and then at 11.40am he stole items from a store opposite.
At both premises he was confronted by staff but he forced his way out, without anyone being injured.
Hours later the 41-year-old broke into an unoccupied home in nearby Oxford Road where he carried out an untidy search.
Ten days later he stole electronics, cash and jewellery from a flat in Wellersley Gardens and on September 27 he rode away from a burglary in Stratford Road on a bike he had just taken, before dumping it at a bus stop nearby.
His image was circulated to all police teams and on September 29 a Stechford neighbourhood officer spotted King, gave chase and detained him.
King, of no fixed address, admitted four burglaries, attempted robbery, theft and assault, between September 14 and 27 last year and on Wednesday, May 17 he was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for five years and four months.