Host of new attractions at BBC Gardeners’ World Live and Good Food Show Summer

Visitors will be able to see A Garden Fit for a King which is a walk-through experience inspired by the gardens, Arboretum and sustainable practices at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

Designed Paul Stone the experience celebrates King Charles’s long-held interest in gardening, and concern for the environment. The garden offers a serene take on gardening for the future and is set to inspire visitors with sustainable gardening practices like those used at Highgrove.

Visitors can drop in on an expert talk on the Garden, hosted by Nicki Chapman, throughout the weekend.

Across the four-day weekend at the BBC Gardeners’ World Live Theatre and the BBC Good Food Show’s Big Kitchen, visitors can enjoy live talks and demonstrations from green-fingered royalty including Monty Don, Adam Frost, Carol Klein and Frances Tophill, plus Alan Titchmarsh, while food-lovers can discover culinary experts including Nadiya Hussain, James Martin, Ainsley Harriott, Michel Roux, The Hairy Bikers, Paul Ainsworth, Jane Dunn and local Brummie chef Glynn Purnell.

Spectacular Show Gardens include the Liz Earle Beauty Co.’s Botanical Show Garden, designed by Award winning designer Lucy Bravington, that will highlight the power of plants for feelings of wellbeing with planting that showcases the botanicals included in many of the Liz Earle Beauty Co.’s products. Their ethnobotanist, James Wong, will make daily appearances on the Show Garden.

Shining a spotlight on women’s health, leading menopause expert, Dr. Louise Newson, has joined forces with award-winning garden designer, Ruth Gwynn, to create the Newson Health Menopause Garden. The design includes interactive ‘symptom stations’ exploring different aspects of menopause and perimenopause, with clinicians and experts on hand with information and advice about diet and nutrition, the wide-reaching benefits of gardening, exercise, mindfulness and mental wellbeing.

Further highlights include the Secret Homestead Garden by Lucy Hutchings with edible flowers, vegetables and foliage, with a dramatic black and white palette contrasting with vivid coral and pink. Visitors will be able to pick up tips on growing tasty produce at the integrated ‘We Grow’ stage with speakers including Chris Collins, no-dig expert Stephanie Hafferty, hi-rise gardener Jason Williams, Ade Sellars, Becky Searle, Lydia Lakemoore and Michael Kennard.

Plus, the Garden Organic Backyard Biodiversity Garden, The Fontana Garden, Derby College’s annual Show Garden, four APL Avenue Show Gardens, Showcase gardens including the Wildlife Trust competition gardens, 20 Beautiful Borders and more.

New to the Gardening Show will be The Tool Shed where exhibitors from around the show demonstrate tips and advice on how to make the most out of the gardening equipment in the average shed.