Watch "selfish" van driver accused of risking lives block tram and three buses in Birmingham

A UPS delivery driver was spotted blocking a tram and three buses in Birmingham. Photo: Westside BID.

The video, filmed by a Westside BID street warden, captures the incident which happened at around 2pm on Wednesday (May 17).

The street warden claims dozens of passengers' lives were put at risk when the van dangerously pulled out without noticing that one of the buses was trying to overtake him.

He said only emergency action by an oncoming bus that stopped allowed the incident to end safely.

The van pulled out while one of the buses was trying to overtake. Photo: Westside BID.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, said: “What an idiot! This van driver caused a tram and three buses to fall behind schedule, frustrating the journeys of scores of passengers.

“But worse than that, the driver very nearly caused an accident. UPS and other delivery organisations need to remind their drivers where they can and cannot park, as clearly marked on Broad Street.”

When contacted about the incident, a UPS spokesperson thanked Westside BID for bringing it to their attention and said: “I am truly sorry about the behaviour of this driver.”

The spokesperson has asked Westside BID for full information so that they can investigate what happened.