Cyclist killed after being knocked off bike in Birmingham

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Belgrave Middleway in Birmingham at 2.08pm on Tuesday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival at the scene we found a man who was the cyclist.

“He was assessed and was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support to him.

“Unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.